It's election time again, and changing of the guard.

I've had the pleasure of meeting Roger "Bo" Quiroga some 40 years ago. I know what an asset to Galveston he is, not only as a very caring resident but for all he has done for the city and especially its people as mayor.

I cannot see why anyone would risk not voting for him as mayor this term.

I wanted to list advantages — but the list is too long to print.

Stan Miller

Galveston

