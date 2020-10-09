It's election time again, and changing of the guard.
I've had the pleasure of meeting Roger "Bo" Quiroga some 40 years ago. I know what an asset to Galveston he is, not only as a very caring resident but for all he has done for the city and especially its people as mayor.
I cannot see why anyone would risk not voting for him as mayor this term.
I wanted to list advantages — but the list is too long to print.
Stan Miller
Galveston
