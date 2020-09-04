The commentary by Frank Bowser ("Leave Black Lives Matter's Marxism out of sports," The Daily News, Sept. 3) is an example of one fomenting continued racial disharmony by presenting material that's inflammatory.
As a minority, I grew up under separate but equal Jim Crow school systems. Racial equality and racial injustice are alive in our country, just not overtly evident. One doesn't need be a Marxist as implied by Bowser to recognize this situation and desire to rectify these issues to truly make our country great.
His comment, "Let’s 'play ball" not "Make revolution” simply is a childish remark that ignores issues facing America.
During my childhood, I wondered why some had better jobs than my father who worked hard to provide for us. That hard work led to substandard wages and low-paying jobs because he was a minority.
God forbid if dad were to be arrested for protesting against signs stating, “Mexican, Spanish and Dogs not served here.” The signs from the 1930s may not be evident but the attitudes remain.
So, I support the professional athletes expressing their support of racial justice. However, I feel that Black Lives Matter may be a misnomer, for all lives matter. Police reform and enhanced training is indicated by current and sad events.
Robert Narvaez
Texas City
(2) comments
If you want a higher quality of police, maybe we should throw some incentitives in the equation which would attract the right applicants to fill that requirement! Don't say nothing,..just let me think! Just let me think! GOT IT!!! More pay, and benefit programs should do the trick! Please don't forget the FIRE PEOPLE! Everytime I see fireman I stop him and say thank You! How many people you know who will run into a BURNING BUILDING to save an individual! That is what First Responders do, they serve, & they put it on the line for the citizens they serve! i'm proud to have been one! One thing I have discovered about America is this: " NOT HAVING IS NO EXCUSE FOR NOT GETTING!"
You do not specify where you grew up. My experience is different than yours. So was my dad's. No such problems.
