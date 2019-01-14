In response to the story ("City could seek even higher seawall fees later," The Daily News, Jan. 12): This is no longer the late Babe Schwartz's Park Board, or the vision he had for it the many years ago when it was first created by the Texas Legislature.
In all due respect for those who serve, for those who have served, and for those who will serve, let's just pause and ponder for a moment in time.
Life comes at you fast; you have to stop and look around once in awhile or you'll miss it.
Bess Mitchell
Galveston
