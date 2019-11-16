Once again, another harrowing rescue by Galveston Beach Patrol heroes of four fishermen stranded on a jetty due to dangerous water conditions ("Four rescue after winter weather sinks boat," The Daily News, Nov. 13).
Thank you, again. We're so lucky to have you.
Phyllis Galatas
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.