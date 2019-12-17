Sadly, President Donald Trump's actions have damaged our national security, undermined the integrity of the next election and violated his oath of office. His actions have brought impeachment back to the forefront of the national conversation.

It's important to remember: Impeachment isn't about punishing the president; it's about protecting the American people from constitutional violations so extreme they threaten the country's future.

I have taken an oath to protect the Constitution, as have Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, and I implore them to vote in favor of that oath to impeach and remove this clear and present danger to our nation and all it stands for.

Andrew Rigsby

League City

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Claudia Burnam

You people have got to be off your rockers!!!!E G Wiley

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription