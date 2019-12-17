Sadly, President Donald Trump's actions have damaged our national security, undermined the integrity of the next election and violated his oath of office. His actions have brought impeachment back to the forefront of the national conversation.
It's important to remember: Impeachment isn't about punishing the president; it's about protecting the American people from constitutional violations so extreme they threaten the country's future.
I have taken an oath to protect the Constitution, as have Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, and I implore them to vote in favor of that oath to impeach and remove this clear and present danger to our nation and all it stands for.
Andrew Rigsby
League City
You people have got to be off your rockers!!!!E G Wiley
