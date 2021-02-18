This latest disaster in Texas isn't an act of God.
It all started back during FDR's administration when the Republicans refused to be part of the National Electric Grid System. At the time, the Tennessee Valley Authority and western dams were established in order to distribute adequate electric power to America.
Texas opted out of the proposal because the Republicans said they could supply electric power without government regulation.
Then along came the movie star president and his Republican cohorts in the 1980s. The extensive lobbying of the fossil fuel giants were able to halt the construction of clean, safe, nuclear power generating facilities. The entire East Coast is covered with nuclear electric generating plants, and they're not hindered by any kind of weather conditions.
This problem can be fixed. First by voting out Republican congressmen like Ted Cruz, who's weathering the storm down in Cancun, and others that are interested in their own well-being and not the least concerned with the needs of his constituents.
I could go on with even more truthful information that I think naive, uninformed Americans should know about, but I'm limited to 200 words or less and only one comment a month.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.