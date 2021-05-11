I walk on the Texas City Dike every day, weather permitting. Spring is the best time to come down there; it's not too cold and the heat and humidity haven't set in yet. Pelicans and seagulls can be seen flying overhead; the water and sky are always different and interesting.
And the flowers, especially the yellow ones, are blooming all over the place — until the city had them all mown down. Such a travesty; all those beautiful flowers, gone.
Every year I look forward to seeing them and now there are none. I can't for the life of me understand why this mowing can't at least wait until these flowers disappear on their own since they always do.
Frankly, I can't understand why these fields aren't allowed to remain in their wild state all year long. If the people who do the mowing simply need something to do, they could try picking up the trash that's everywhere. Now that's something I never care to see.
Come on, Texas City — let's allow one of the things that's attractive on the dike to stay for as long as it can.
Diana Vallas
Texas City
(1) comment
Take a picture. I'll last longer.
