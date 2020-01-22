I was born and raised on Galveston Island. My father, a longshoreman at the Port of Galveston, was employed there for many years on and off the island.
The Port of Houston is taxed based to operate. So, why is it that the Port of Galveston isn't taxed based to operate?
The docks have deteriorated for almost a century now. It is utter neglect. Many good things are happening now with cruise ships; but remember the everyday cargo ships are necessary to many statewide, not just locally. We should provide dockage to all types of ships with well-maintained docks to ensure our stability and future.
The Port of Galveston should be taxed based as is the city of Galveston and county of Galveston, and if we can do this, our great city, county, and great docks will flourish as never seen before.
Sandra Blankenship Trapani
Texas City
