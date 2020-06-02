Bill Sargent neglects to say what the real issues are ("Democrats move to disenfranchise elderly voters," The Daily News, June 2).
He doesn’t mention that Republicans across this country gerrymander the districts to stop minorities from getting a voice in our government or how they're shutting down voting precincts in minorities' areas to make them stand in line for hours to cast a vote just to keep control.
Donald Marquise
Texas City
(1) comment
Supreme Court Case: Rucho v. Common Cause (2019).
Democrat states gerrymander to enhance Democrat districts.
Republican states gerrymander to enhance Republican districts.
Maryland - "Democrats added a strange-looking appendage to the district, reaching all the way down into the affluent Washington, DC, suburbs to scoop up Democratic voters."
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2018/03/democrats-strategy-in-the-latest-gerrymandering-case-win-by-losing/
Democrats are against gerrymandered Republican districts but strive to keep gerrymandered Democrat districts. C'est la vie.
