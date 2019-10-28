Sunday morning's headline ("Rees on list of Florida port job candidates," The Daily News, Oct. 27), was very interesting. Thanks for the news Ted and Charlotte O'Rourke.
In my view as a resident, Rodger Rees has had a more positive impact on our port than any port director in the 17 years that I've been blessed to live on our island. The O'Rourkes have had the most negative impact. It appears to a commoner that the hurtful and degrading thought of jealously keeps rearing its ugly head.
If the O'Rourkes want to run a port, perhaps they should apply in Florida. Who could blame Rees if he wanted to leave such childlike behavior.
Let us pray Rees continues to call Galveston his home port. Thank you sir for your continuing service and the business-like contributions you've made and prayerfully will continue to make.
Jeff Taylor
Galveston
