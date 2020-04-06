A League City postal worker duct-taped this note on my apartment mailboxes on April 2:
To: Postal Customers Apartment Residents
All Parcels and Letter Certifies will be notified with Form 3849. Residents have to pick up at League City Post Office at 240 W. Galveston Street.
Please accept our apology for any inconvenience this matter may have caused you.
Management
How is it more dangerous to knock on a door and hand someone a letter than to have people show up at the post office and stand in line? UPS and FedEx deliver to doorsteps.
I have lived in 23 cities, 16 states and 14 foreign countries and "never" had problems with the United States Postal Service mail until I moved to League City.
Mayor Pat Hallisey held a town hall meeting April 27, 2016, to discuss post office problems. A congressional representative was present. More than 60 residents, including representatives from homeowners’ associations, were present, speaking about mis-delivered mail, broken mailboxes that were never repaired forcing customers to go to the post office during working hours to get their mail and absentee ballots being returned with correct addresses. Nothing changed.
Joyce Zongrone
League City
