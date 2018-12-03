I have a question for you legal experts out there: Can a state be expelled from the Union? If so, what's the process?

Jim Forsythe


Erwin , at this time the answer would be no, but a amendment could make it possible. You would have to have the state in question be a part of the 3/4
of states ratifying the amendment. At that point, the expulsion becomes consensual.

This is what we have now.
There is no provision in the Constitution for expelling a state. So the answer is it is not possible (legally speaking). In addition, kicking out the State would deprive every resident thereof equal protection of the Federal Laws which violates the 14 th amendment
The first and fourth Clauses in the Ninth Section of the first Article; and that no State, without its Consent, shall be deprived of its equal Suffrage in the Senate.
Denying a state representation in the Senate – which is what states are guaranteed by virtue of being states
