There are many important elections on the Nov. 3 ballot. One of these is the College of the Mainland’s maintenance tax election.
Voter approval of this referendum will allow the college to save nearly $200,000 a year in interest, saving taxpayers an estimated $4.3 million in interest over the life of the existing debt. Voters must not let ballot fatigue defeat this important referendum for our community’s local college.
Stay persistent throughout the ballot, and when you come to the college's maintenance tax election, vote yes for future savings.
Jason Tabor
Mayor of Santa Fe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.