In response to the letter by Dave Smith ("Biden's climate policies are not worth the effort," The Daily News, April 1): Smith criticizes President Joe Biden for rejoining the Paris climate agreement.
The best response that I’ve seen to Smith's position can be found in the 2019 report “A Climate Security Plan for America: A Presidential Plan for Combating the Security Risks of Climate Change,” which is endorsed by more than 20 admirals and generals:
“The U.S. is contending with an international environment colored by the announcement of the intent of the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a loss of American prestige and international leadership as a result, a lack of trust between the U.S. and its partners and allies, and significant moves by other nations, such as China, to fill that global leadership vacuum. China, for example, is positioning itself as a regional and global leader in investments in climate resilience and clean energy transitions. This challenge to U.S. leadership on climate change, particularly from near-peer competitors, can have significant implications for U.S. national security well beyond this issue.”
The pandemic has taught us the importance of hedging against catastrophic risk. President Biden should be congratulated for embracing U.S. leadership on this crucial issue.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wisconsin
