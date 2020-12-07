I realize this could be interpreted as a "he said, he said" allegation; however, it's hard to overlook the mounting political tactics Roger "Bo" Quiroga has exhibited in the mayoral campaign.
First, he tries to play the race card by falsely accusing someone else of calling him a "clean Mexican" when, in fact, those were his words to describe himself. Next, he accepts the local Republican Party's endorsement. Now, he allegedly tries to buy endorsements.
But, if that isn't enough, he takes the position that "business people" should play a major role in who's appointed to city boards. I must've missed the announcement that "business people" should have more of a voice than the residents. Maybe we should just do away with electing city council persons who are supposed to represent the residents.
I thought the mayor was supposed to represent "all" the people of Galveston, not just the ones that voted for him or contributed to his campaign.
Galveston doesn't need politicians in our city government, we need residents who care about making Galveston a better place to work and live.
Harold D. McCracken
Galveston
