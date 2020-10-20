My goodness folks. Either I missed it or you didn't cover the biggest story in the country.
Hunter Biden made millions selling access to his father’s office when Joe Biden was vice president of the United States. We now know with the discovery of Hunter’s computer that Joe was aware of the schemes and openly admitted to to a quid pro quo with Ukraine “Son of a B****, they fired the prosecutor.”
I didn’t see any reference to this awful misuse of the vice president’s office in the paper. This is front-page news when we're trying to elect a new president and one of the candidates is as corrupt as they come and got caught.
What if Hunter’s last name was Trump?
Your liberal-biased flag is flying higher than ever. You should be ashamed.
Ron Ciaccio
Galveston
Who cares? You don’t think little Donny, Eric and Ivanka have profited on their father’s presidency? Wasn’t Ivanka awarded 23 Trademarks in China after her dad was elected?
It's a Russian non-story. I wouldn't waist one minute of my time on another Republican "conspiracy theory". Ok maybe I'll waist just this one minute.
"Russian non-story"???? Look at the video, Mike.
"I remember going over [to Ukraine], convincing our team … that we should be providing for loan guarantees. … And I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from [then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko] and from [then-Prime Minister Arseniy] Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor [Shokin]. And they didn’t. ...
They were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, ... we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, ‘You have no authority. You’re not the president.’ … I said, call him. I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. ... I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bi*ch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time."
Here's the video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u27qy5YViFs
