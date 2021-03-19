Sadly unsurprisingly, our Texas government has introduced another Ag-Gag bill for consideration by our legislators. Senate Bill 472 would criminalize the use of whistleblower-gathered evidence to expose illegal activities and conditions on farms.
Beyond that, it would permit big agricultural industries — the only ones that would have the legal resources to do this — to file injunctive relief against anyone who may document animal cruelty and worker safety violations, preventing any opportunity to bring these abuses to light.
Big industries shouldn't be above the law. They shouldn't be allowed to force workers to toil through injuries obtained by dangerous conditions or to cramp millions of suffering animals into cages and crates and in dirty environments that are breeding grounds for diseases like COVID-19.
Despite the horrid conditions that we know some food workers and animals are forced to endure, some of our legislators still want to prioritize big agricultural industries over small farmers that care about their workers, animals and neighbors.
I want my legislators to be different. That's why I'm asking Sen. Larry Taylor and state Rep. Greg Bonnen to please vote no on SB-472 and to prioritize Texans, our food workers and our family farms.
Donna Mosera
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.