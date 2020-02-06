“Every child is a miracle of life. Period.”
“Killing babies should have never been legal in the first place.”
These are direct quotes from the twitter feed of U.S. Rep. Randy Weber during the State of the Union address Feb. 4.
I need some clarification from Weber. If every child is a miracle of life, why does he ignore the toll of gun violence on children? Nearly 600 children 17 and younger will die by suicide with a gun. 2018 was one of the deadliest years for children at school; 61 died and 91 were injured. Twenty-one of those were at Santa Fe High School.
At what point is a child too old to be considered a “miracle of life?” Forty weeks? Twelve months? Fourteen years?
Weber needs to realize that "all" children need protection from gun violence. He needs to act against it, or voters in District 14 will have no choice but to vote against him in the primary.
Rhonda Hart
Texas City
Editor's note: Hart's daughter Kimberly Vaughan was among the victims in the Santa Fe High School mass shooting on May 18, 2018.
