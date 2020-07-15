In response to the commentary by Ray Holbrook ("Reelect President Donald Trump to save US from socialism," The Daily News, July 15): I have to comment on the disservice to the moderate Grand Old Party that Holbrook accomplished in his column (Sean Hannity would be proud).
His 11 points were filled with falsehoods, outrageous statements and hate-filled, inflammatory words. His method is not the kind of civil and factual dialogue we need in our nation.
If you listened to Joe Biden's speech on TV on Tuesday, he did not advocate any of the items Holbrook said he would do if elected.
Holbrook is just an alarmist who thinks he can help Trump's campaign by scaring citizens. As a former public servant and an elder citizen, you should know better.
Jane Elton
Galveston
I don't know what column you read but Mr. Holbrook stated just exactly what Biden has said in past blunders. Biden is not presidential material. E G Wiley
