In response to the commentary by Ray Holbrook ("Reelect President Donald Trump to save US from socialism," The Daily News, July 15): I have to comment on the disservice to the moderate Grand Old Party that Holbrook accomplished in his column (Sean Hannity would be proud).

His 11 points were filled with falsehoods, outrageous statements and hate-filled, inflammatory words. His method is not the kind of civil and factual dialogue we need in our nation.

If you listened to Joe Biden's speech on TV on Tuesday, he did not advocate any of the items Holbrook said he would do if elected.

Holbrook is just an alarmist who thinks he can help Trump's campaign by scaring citizens. As a former public servant and an elder citizen, you should know better.

Jane Elton

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Claudia Burnam

I don't know what column you read but Mr. Holbrook stated just exactly what Biden has said in past blunders. Biden is not presidential material. E G Wiley

Report Add Reply
Don Schlessinger

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription