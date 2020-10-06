College of the Mainland is presenting a referendum to voters in November to refinance the college's maintenance tax notes. If the referendum passes, the refinancing would save taxpayers an estimated $4.3 million in interest over the life of the college's existing bond debt.
This is all part of the school's and its board's plan to revitalize our campus — 2017 maintenance tax note to take care of infrastructure needs, 2018 bond for new construction and renovations to address programmatic needs, and now a 2020 maintenance tax election to take advantage of current much lower interest rates and save taxpayers millions in the future.
People — this is a no-brainer.
I'm asking all voters in the taxing district to support this proposal and vote "for" at the polls. Election day is Nov. 3.
Donald Gartman
Texas City
I applaud the COM Board and Dr. Nichols for the great turnaround which COM has made. It’s on a great path now. I certainly support this referendum.
Donald Gartman, you've got a lot of persuading to do. The ballot reads:
"THE ISSUANCE OF $13,950,000 BONDS FOR THE PURPOSE OF REFUNDING COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND MAINTENANCE TAX NOTES, SERIES 2017 AND LEVYING AND IMPOSITION OF TAXES SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS AND THE COSTS OF ANY CREDIT AGREEMENTS. REQUIRED STATEMENT FOR ALL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND PROPOSITIONS PURSUANT TO SECTION 45.003, TEXAS EDUCATION CODE: THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE."
"THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE." will cause many to vote against it. Without more information to back your claim "If the referendum passes, the refinancing would save taxpayers an estimated $4.3 million in interest over the life of the college's existing bond debt" many will vote "AGAINST".
