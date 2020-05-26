The freedoms granted by our U.S. Constitution have been protected by many who have sacrificed and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
On this Memorial Day, I salute their courage and dedication to America and its citizens. We should, however, apologize to these heroes for allowing whatever power that has overcome our national strength to protect the expected, beautiful system of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
We witness the acceptance of growing poor moral values, truth ignored and the interests of a few weaponized against the many who only want the freedoms framed by the Founders.
How many true patriots have been brainwashed to believe that exceptionalism, prosperity and religion are against the common good?
A great motivational speaker once declared "garbage in, garbage out" as a description of information input and its effect or consequence. He also defined fear as "false evidence appearing real."
Beware of the "garbage in" and fear-mongering of the liberal media. In my opinion, it's anti-American.
George Christie
Galveston
