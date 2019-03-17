In response to Ray Holbrook's letter ("Opposition to Ike Dike is uninformed, selfish," The Daily News, March 9): Please educate yourself on the damage that would be caused to Bolivar Peninsula with the Ike Dike. We're not selfish in wanting to protect our homes and some people’s livelihood.
First, the original plan was to run it down state Highway 87; with this plan you just left hundreds of homes more vulnerable. Homes like mine, which would be outside the dike. So yes, I'm very opposed to this dike. Plus, there's a bird sanctuary that will be more vulnerable to damage. Not to mention the destruction to Galveston Bay. This dike is meant to protect the refineries, so why not put it closer to them on the other side of the bay? And why should we as taxpayers foot the bill to protect refineries?
The dike will not stop flooding that comes with torrential rain. The dike will destroy Bolivar and very likely reduce tourism to Galveston. We don't want to be the sacrificial lamb.
Please do your homework. The Army Corps of Engineers cannot answer questions that have been posed to them by Bolivar residents.
Debbie Ramsey
Crystal Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.