Recently, my wife and I were discussing the innovative nature of the American people. I'm so proud of the folks in different communities who have contributed with ideas and actions. I would like to give thanks to our fine public servants in the emergency response and medical community.
I would also like to thank and commend the everyday folks who are making this country run by doing their job. The truck drivers delivering products. All of the delivery folks from the U.S. Postal Service to UPS and the local grocery deliveries as well. I would like to thank the stockers and cashiers at all of the local markets. They have to deal with panicked shoppers on a daily basis and do so with a smile on their face. Let’s also commend the day care operators.
Last but not least, I would like to thank the folks who have stepped up to do clinical trials for vaccines and antiviral medications, as well as the folks that are using their talents to make equipment, sanitizers and fuels for this country. God bless you all. We're all so thankful and proud of you.
Craig Mason
League City
