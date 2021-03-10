Mainstream media's Democrats claim the election was secure, fair and legal. Evidence indicates they lie. The evidence is why hundreds of bills are being filed to limit fraud.
Most will require photo ID and signature match for every vote, including absentee and mailed ballots. Others limit early voting.
Some will make it illegal to vote or count votes without poll watchers. Double voting and graveyard voters may become felonies. Some will require voter lists be purged annually of non-resident or dead voters. Being registered at more than one place may become illegal. Ballots “discovered” after counting starts will be discarded.
Gary Miller
Texas City
(2) comments
Sorry Gary, but I'm pretty sure the reason Republicans are proposing all of these bills is to disenfranchise voters. The less voters and opportunities to vote in areas where Republicans feel challenged is the only way they know how to win.
Guess you didn't see how Trump lost all but one court case challenging the election in various states. The courts did not agree that there was fraud.
The measures proposed by Republicans were first proposed by President Jimmy Carter and James Baker. But Allison claims these will disenfranchise voters. HR 1 which I'm certain Allison supports will encourage voter fraud.
1. Require Voter ID.
2. No ballot harvesting.
3. National database for registered voters to ensure people don't vote in multiple states.
4. Bi-partisan election overseers.
5. Reliable voting machines.
6. Media should not call elections until all polls have closed in the 48 contiguous states.
7. Persecution of those who commit voter fraud.
Now how do any of these "disenfranchise voters"????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.