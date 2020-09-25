In the upcoming election, there will be a Dickinson Independent School District bond. Dickinson ISD is fast growing and increased about 3,200 students over the last 10 years. The district is anticipating a growth of 11,000 students within this school year.
Texas approved legislation that requires districts to implement full-day pre-kindergarten for qualifying students.
The district currently doesn't have the space to accommodate this legislation.
The district's Task Facility Task Force, composed of community members, held meetings last November to identify the district needs. The result of these many meetings is a $94.2 million bond package. The proposed projects are:
• New 1,200-student junior high school
• Transportation center additions and renovations
• Agricultural center additions and renovations
• Parking lot replacement/expansion and drainage at Hughes Road Elementary School
• Technology center additions and renovations
• Security improvements district-wide
• Campus vestibules at Lobit Education Village and Kranz Junior High safety upgrades
• McAdams Junior High School running track replacement
The bond will not increase the Dickinson ISD tax rate. Citizens can visit www.Dickinsonisd.org/Bond for more information and voting dates.
Vote “for” the bond to make more room for our students.
Mary Anthamatten
Dickinson
