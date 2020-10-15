When Roger "Bo" Quiroga was mayor he helped put Galveston on the path for growth that it has been on ever since.
Lots of people forget, but it was the Quiroga administration that got things going with the cruise ship business, got the convention center built, created the Galvez Mall where Home Depot and Target are and initiated other developments, including Palisade Palms and Beach Town. Quiroga also brought Schlitterbahn to the island.
And it all started with Academy and Eckerd's Drug Store (now CVS) which began the “open for business” attitude the city embraced.
Through honesty and hard work, Quiroga was able to increase our tax base — and not raise our property taxes. We need that kind of leadership in Galveston again.
There are some good people running for this job, but that's why I believe that Roger Quiroga is the best candidate for mayor of Galveston.
Bill Fullen Sr.
Galveston
