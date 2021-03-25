Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to outlaw variable rate energy plans. That's very short-sighted.
I had been a Griddy customer for years and was satisfied with the service and pricing. Despite the charges I incurred in February, I would still be their customer if the Electric Reliability Council of Texas hadn't withdrawn their ability to do business in Texas. The fact that the Public Utility Commission of Texas-ERCOT cabal engaged in price gouging during the recent winter storm and declared disaster isn't the fault of Griddy.
Patrick is right. Variable rate plans are a gamble. But so is investing in the stock market. So is insurance. So is choosing a lieutenant governor.
Outlawing variable rates in electricity will make retail electricity less competitive.
Robert Braeking
Santa Fe
