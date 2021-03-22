I would like to commend Galveston's City Manager Brian Maxwell for his job in overseeing our city during these difficult times.
He has had to make tough, not always popular decisions, to cancel Mardi Gras and the annual biker rally to protect island residents during the pandemic. Most recently, his handling of the winter freeze, which left many of us without water, was addressed as quickly as possible.
I've found him to always be available and quick to help.
Bobo Conde
Galveston
