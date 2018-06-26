I would like to thank the cities that are trying to crack down on landlords and landowners that are not cleaning their property.
I live on the south east side of Texas City. This area of town looks like a dumping ground. Furniture on curb. Grass overgrown. Cars on side of road. Streets in need of repairs. Just trashy.
Why fix up Sixth Street if you're not going to ask people to clean their property in the surrounding area?
I have complained about this area to many city employers.
I wish my commissioner takes charge in helping clean up this section of the city. First by riding around and seeing for themselves. Thanks in advance.
Deborah Sandles
Texas City
