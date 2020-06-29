"A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it." — Agent K, "Men In Black," 1997
Laura Elder states that if Drs. Anthony Fauci and Jerome Adams had only told us the truth about masks, we would not be in this situation ("When it comes to masks, the truth will do just fine," The Daily News, June 25).
Perhaps she forgot the toilet paper fiasco?
I looked for masks. None were available in early March, and no one knew when they would be. I ordered some from the internet, and they were shipped to me from — "ahem" — China.
Sometimes "truth" is not a simple fix. Sometimes truth can drive otherwise reasonable people into a blind panic.
I believe the doctors acted as they had to, at the time. They knew how people would react if they told them masks would fix the problem.
Masks are, as Elder puts it, "one part of a set of effective tools," and everyone should be wearing them in public places. Not to do so is simply stupid.
I just wish we had been better prepared, with plenty for all.
Kerry Thomas
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.