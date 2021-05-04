At the recent climate summit, President Joe Biden committed, without consulting Congress, to halving American 2005 greenhouse gas levels by 2030. China, the world’s largest polluter, is committed to begin reducing their greenhouse emissions by 2030. Putin stated Russia was considering "significantly reducing the net accumulated emissions in our country by 2050."
According to the Wall Street Journal, for Biden to achieve his goal, every coal plant in America must be closed. The same goes for energy created by using natural gas. Power generated by wind and solar would have to increase by six or seven times.
To illustrate the complete absurdity of Biden’s actions, consider that in 2020, while the American economy was basically shut down, emissions were about 21 percent of 2005 levels — not even halfway to Biden’s goal.
But while Biden places American producers on some sort of energy diet, China and Russia will continue to produce goods the old-fashioned way, and the world, logically adhering to the laws of economics, will buy from the lowest cost producer — not the lowest carbon-emitting producer.
American workers should be afraid — very, very afraid.
H. Scott Apley
Dickinson
(1) comment
“All the glaciers in Eastern Greenland are rapidly melting,” the Harrisburg [Pennsylvania] Sunday Courier reported on Dec. 17, 1939
"A senior environmental official at the United Nations, Noel Brown, says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the earth by rising sea levels if global warming is not reversed by the year 2000.....He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect. " AP Article dated June 29, 1989
Noel Brown, we are 21 years past 2000. Entire nations have not been been wiped off the face of the Earth.
"And politicians and corporations have been ignoring the issue for decades, to the point that unless drastic measures to reduce greenhouse gases are taken within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return, [Al] Gore said.
Article dated January 26, 2006
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/2006-al-gore-does-sundance/
Al Gore, your ten years ended 5 years ago......
And the presenters will present tons of data to prove their point. They'll call it "science". Why do people believe? There's a sucker born every minute. Assigning a specific time period is not wise. Are you listening, AOC?
But Biden believes. Obama did not. How do we know? He bought waterfront property in Martha's Vineyard worth $11.75 Million.
