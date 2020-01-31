So, when 75 percent of the polled American population wants to hear from witnesses in the impeachment and the Senate ignores the wishes of the population, it's clear the Senate doesn't care about the people.
I don't think the Senate represents the will of the American people, and if that is the case, we apparently no longer have a representative government and it may be time to consider starting over.
Senators, please respect the will of the people.
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
(3) comments
So, the Senate is supposed to do the job the House of Representatives so royally screwed up? Better study the Constitution.
The above is mine, not Claudia's. E G Wiley
75 % of Democrats wanted Trump impeached. That isn't the will of the people. 92 % of Republicans didn't want Trump impeached. Not the will of the people but the will of many more people. President Trump is dividing america into two factions. His faction of law and prosperity is growing stronger with every Democrat attack on him. Ten years ago pollsters said Republicans and Democrats were equally divided with 30 % of the voting population on each side. The most recent polls say that is no longer true. They say Republicans are now 35% while Democrats have declined to 24%. Independents were 40% of voting population and are now 41%. Independents were divided nearly by half but today they claim they are 66% pro trump and only 34% anti trump. If Trump keeps dividing America into pro law and prosperity factions or anti American factions we are in good shape.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.