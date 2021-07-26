In response to ("City to propose increases in monthly trash, recycling fees," The Daily News, July 23): It's time for the city of Galveston to get out of the trash-collecting business.
They want to raise our rates to $25 dollars and recycle fee to $3.05. Recycling isn't even picked up; you must take it yourself.
League City has a private contractor, AmeriWaste, picking up trash and recycling. Their monthly charge is $18.45.
It's time for a change, and it would save the city lots of money.
Lynn Parks
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.