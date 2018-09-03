I walk on the beach most mornings at sunrise. Recently, one morning, there was a very smelly man sleeping on the sidewalk. There were two people sleeping in lifeguard station 10. There was someone sleeping in lifeguard station 8.
This is not at all unusual.
I will no longer encourage families to come to Galveston until we stop that slippery slope to San Francisco and San Diego, where the stench of feces and urine are now part of those cities.
I do appreciate the recent cleanliness of our beaches. The city should now remove the vagrants who mistakenly assume that the taxpayers are happy to have them squatting on public lands.
Bonnie Lackey
Galveston
