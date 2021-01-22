My husband and I have been friends and patrons of Mike Dean since the '80s and I can state without a doubt he would never have approved of the "Doomsday" message an employee put on the marquee at Float Pool & Patio Bar ("'Doomsday' marquee sets off firestorm for island bar," The Daily News, Jan. 21). His explanation for how this happened is sound and honest.
Dean has worked hard to build a sterling reputation for his operations and to promote his beloved island as well. Residents and visitors should take a moment to "discover" the reasoning and truth behind any sign or marquee messages that they find offensive before passing judgment on a business.
We make assumptions without inquiry when something like this happens, and it's a shame some people didn't seek that inquiry first before acting on their feelings by giving poor online ratings and ordering food that would become wasted, not to mention the costs to the business. A simple call to him was all that was needed to clear this up.
Dean deserves better, and we shouldn't rush judgment before finding out the facts surrounding such displays. Make that simple call or in-person communication to the owner or manager before you jump to or act upon a wrong conclusion.
Cheryl Odom
League City
