School is starting soon with students actually attending class in person here in Galveston County. I've written about teaching critical race theory and believe it's time to apply facts and data.
There are now over 300 million living in the United States. In the 1870s, when my ancestors legally migrated from Germany and Austria to Texas, there were only about 39 million folks total in the United States, if you believe the census data.
My family had nothing to do with slavery in the United States or any other part of the world. Why shame my children at school into thinking that reparations or being white is somehow owing to those families they never affected?
I wish my fathers had fought for the north, a noble cause for civil rights. They did serve in combat during World War II and Korea. Both wars were a fight for freedom from imperialism, Nazism and communism.
I recognize and accept the segregation and integration issues that existed then, but acknowledge progress that has allowed all to serve today with distinction.
Teach service to country instead of your white skin color somehow is a privilege to be ashamed of. Parents today don't seem to understand ancestry or want to.
Michael Speck
Friendswood
