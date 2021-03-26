The state of Texas is leading the way in safeguarding election integrity.
State Rep. Valoree Swanson, of Spring, has authored HB-611. Her bill calls for changes to the oath taken by poll workers, as well as stiffer punishments for any poll worker found to unduly influence voters requesting assistance.
State Rep. Dennis Paul, of Houston, has offered two election integrity bills. HB-1724 provides clarity on the rules surrounding the ability of poll watchers to view the actions of poll workers and voters. Representative Paul’s HB-1725 provides greater election security by specifying who may deliver marked ballots to early voting clerks.
Texans can agree that we should do all that's necessary to conduct free and fair elections. Please contact your state representatives and ask that they support such efforts.
Larry Davis
Galveston County Precinct 103 Chair
Gilchrist
The oath in HB 611:
"I swear (or affirm) that I will not suggest, by word, sign,
or gesture, how the voter should vote; I will confine my assistance
to answering the voter's questions, to stating propositions on the
ballot, and to naming candidates and, if listed, their political
parties; I will prepare the voter's ballot as the voter directs; I
did not pressure or intimidate the voter into choosing me to provide
assistance; and I am not the voter's employer, an agent of the
voter's employer, or an officer or agent of a labor union to which
the voter belongs."
https://legiscan.com/TX/text/HB611/id/2216389
