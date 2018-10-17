Feral cats, like feral hogs, lionfish and zebra mussels, are destructive to our island environment. Feral cats kill between 1.4 billion to 3.7 billion birds each year in the United States, according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service study. About a third of 800 species of birds in the United States are already endangered.
Releasing neutered feral cats back onto the island does nothing to stop the killing of songbirds. Since Hurricane Ike, the feral cat population has gone from 500 to 3,200 ("Contraception a new tool in battle over feral cats," The Daily News, Oct. 15); this trend needs to be reversed.
I'm sorry, but the feral cats need to be eliminated. This means trapped and humanely euthanized. Galveston is a migratory flight path for untold numbers of songbirds, and we need to ensure that the island is a safe resting place on their long journey.
Dennis Deer
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.