In response to the article regarding police changes ("Galveston County cops, residents talk police reform," The Daily News, June 13-14), I would like to see no changes.

There is no systematic racism in police departments. No changes are necessary.

Henry J. Hansen

Galveston

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

I assume you reached this conclusion after some fairly exhaustive analyses of police stops, arrests and citizen complaints in thousands of police departments across our great nation. I look forward to reading your peer reviewed paper in next month's American Journal of Social Science Research.

