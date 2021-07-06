Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.