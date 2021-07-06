The people of La Marque voted this year for change, and here it is. Now, it's time for all of us to give the new mayor and new city councilmen and women the opportunity to implement this change.
The people that resigned weren't elected by us and obviously going in another direction from the mayor ("More La Marque employees resign after city manager departs," The Daily News, July 3).
The acting city manager, Chaise Cary, said "the city would continue to operate normally despite the changes in leadership." He stated, "Our commitment to the people of La Marque is stronger today than yesterday. We are moving forward, focused on the future and long-term prosperity of La Marque."
It's time for the people of La Marque to move forward and support the people elected.
Finally, get involved with your city government. Attend the La Marque City Council meetings either in-person, via Zoom, or watch on Municipal TV (Channel 16).
Patricia Trevisani
La Marque
