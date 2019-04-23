Many conservatives in the Republic Party are wondering if they really are conservative anymore.
If you believe in creating a $1 trillion deficit, adding $2 trillion to the debt, putting children in cages, separating children from their parents, calling people childish names in public, turning a blind eye to dismembering a journalist, bowing to Russia, refusing to accept the findings of the intelligence committee on Russia interference, calling African nations derogatory names, cheating on your wife, paying off multiple sex partners to silence them, having sex with a porn star, alienating our allies, disgracing a decorated Vietnam veteran even after his death, and calling Americans the "Enemy of the State" makes you a conservative, you are wrong.
You are a Republican.
John R. Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.