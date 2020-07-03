Laura Elder's editorial ("Reopening the economy wasn't the problem," The Daily News, July 2) was a breath of fresh air amidst the smog of anti-Texas reporting in print and on the air waves.
It was calm and reasoned.
I hope to see more of this from The Daily News in the future.
Sid Young
Texas City
