I read the commentary by Elizabeth Churaman ("Senate must approve next round of COVID-19 aid," The Daily News, July 28) and realized that I was reading organized labor union propaganda.
When she blasted the Senate for not immediately passing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions HEROES Act legislation, she began writing as though only Democrat and labor-backed legislation is legitimate.
In other words, vote with the Democrats or kill innocent people.
I can no longer take the ongoing disinformation campaign of the national press and their allies in the Democrat Party. I also read a recent poll that well over half of Republicans and a large percentage of independent and Democrat voters are afraid to discuss their political views.
I understand that when the writer of the article lied about the Senate Republicans being on vacation, she was writing for people who don't pay much attention. People paying attention know that both the Democrat-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate were on vacation over the Fourth of July holiday.
Had the government at all levels not panicked and “killed” the economy in reaction to the recent virus, we would be enjoying the best economy in decades brought to you by President Trump and the “evil” Republicans who don’t care.
Erna Pelto
Texas City
