It's time for local and state election officials to formulate contingency plans for November voting. I don’t want to get into massive voter fraud or undocumented voting.
We are both Texans and Americans.
We can come up with a solution if we can’t vote in person. Hopefully, we will not need it. We should have plans for voting in the future if we need it.
Domenico Nuckols
Galveston
