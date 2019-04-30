In the interview with Kathryn Eastburn I failed to mention the most enjoyable time I experienced in working with Lloyd Criss and the tail end of a number of sessions of the Texas Legislature ("Good luck on your retirement 'Bujo' Waddell," The Daily News, April 26).
Since the spring semester ends in the middle of May and the Texas Legislature doesn't end its biennial sessions until the end of May or the beginning of June, there was a window of time in which I could be of service to Lloyd.
Due to the way the Texas Legislature schedules its work, all of the heavy lifting has been accomplished before this time. Lloyd’s bills had been passed through the House and had largely been heard and reported from committee in the Texas Senate. My role was largely as a “babysitter” for his bills in the Senate, working to make sure they didn’t get lost in the mad dash to end the session. It's always a case of too many bills and too little time at this point in the session.
I greatly appreciate the kind words Lloyd published, and I thought I should spell out why I didn’t mention my service with him.
M.T. "Bujo" Waddell
Galveston
