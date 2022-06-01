The Republicans like to say “only humans kill, guns don’t kill.”

Well, guns do kill, that is their only purpose. They have no other purpose.

If we had sensible, enforceable gun laws, the 18-year-old Uvalde shooter would not have been able to buy the AR15 and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and 19 children and two teachers would not have died.

The Republicans don’t want guns regulated for only one reason, it would cut down on NRA profits and limit the amount of contributions to their candidates. They would rather get the big donations than worry about the lives of innocent people.

They use the brainwashing tactic “guns don’t kill, people do,” but it takes a human to pull the trigger. Otherwise, guns are useless. They are overlooking the words of the constitution, which say “well regulated.”

L. Davied Bond

Dickinson

Carlos Ponce

Fact check for L. Davied Bond:

The Uvalde killer did not purchase an AK-47 nor 1000 rounds of ammunition. What he bought (a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 and a Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 with 375 rounds) was just as lethal.

And you letter is contradictory.:

"They use the brainwashing tactic 'guns don’t kill, people do,' but it takes a human to pull the trigger. Otherwise, guns are useless." which tells us the human factor is the killer, not the gun.

And check with the DC v Heller Supreme Court decision on "well regulated".

In United States v. Miller, 307 U. S. 174, 179 (1939) , we explained that 'the Militia comprised all males physically capable of acting in concert for the common defense.'

The 1792 Militia Act passed by Congress referred to the militia as "every able-bodied white male citizen between the ages of 18 and 45".

https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/07-290

