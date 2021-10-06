In preparation for the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, the George Washington Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Galveston has launched the “Patriots of the American Revolution” DAR High School Essay Contest for students in grades nine through 12.
This contest focuses on the men and women who figured in the events of the American Revolution. It's hoped students will find patriots to write about who will interest and inspire them.
The chapter is also sponsoring the “Rise and Shine for America” American History Essay Contest for students in grades five through eight. The topic is “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” as Nov. 11 is the 100th anniversary of the memorial's dedication in Arlington National Cemetery.
The contests are open to students in public, private and parochial schools, as well as registered home-study programs. The deadline to enter is Nov. 15.
Each student receives a certificate of participation from the chapter. Chapter winners receive a bronze medal and certificate set and are submitted to the state competition. Winners will be recognized at the chapter tea in February.
For an information packet with essay guidelines, please email me at clangston@gc.edu.
Carol Langston
American History Chair
George Washington Chapter
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
