Russia has hacked and infiltrated our most sensitive government departments, yet the defense secretary has stopped all Pentagon cooperation with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.
We're in the middle of a pandemic that is killing over 3,000 people in this country daily, yet the Trump administration is holding up delivery of the vaccine for no discernible reason. They don't care that people are dying and don't care to lift a finger to stop it.
People in U.S. Rep. Randy Weber's district are suffering job losses daily.
What is he doing to alleviate any of this? Is he insisting Trump work with Biden’s team? Is he insisting that his constituents receive the vaccine as quickly as possible?
Is he insisting people receive unemployment insurance and stimulus checks? And no, $600 one-time stimulus checks aren't sufficient, and shame on Weber if he thinks they are.
The only thing he has been doing is signing on to seditious frivolous lawsuits that further endanger our democratic processes.
Unfortunately, District 14 decided to rehire Weber for two more years. We expect him to fight for us, for our families and for our welfare.
Teresa Kumelski
League City
(2) comments
Your neighbors in League City and the rest of Galveston County overwhelmingly voted for him: 97,136 to 55,672 votes for Bell in the County, 190,541 votes to Bell's 118,574 in Congressional District 14. Adrienne Bell has lost twice to Randy because she does not represent our values, Randy does.
You should get another source for your "news". E G Wiley
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.