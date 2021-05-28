Recently, we've witnessed the introduction of the Equality Act with its stated purpose of affording LGBTQ citizens equal protection under the law. Ostensibly, this is a laudable goal.
The threat that it poses to religious freedom, however, is disconcerting.
To understand this, it’s necessary to recall the passage of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act during the Clinton administration. It passed in Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1996.
The essence of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act is to protect the citizenry from encroachment by government on First Amendment freedoms including conscience. If the Equality Act were to pass, the restoration act would essentially be gutted, and LGBTQ rights would trump the First Amendment’s free exercise clause. The subsequent trampling of religious liberty would be unconscionable.
Given this scenario, Thomas Jefferson’s trenchant declaration remains so ennobling: “I have sworn upon the altar of God, eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.” Whenever one’s conscience is overridden by an ideological imperative it’s time to seek accommodation for one’s God — given right and wrong.
Ron Domel
Texas City
