The last several issues of The Daily News have contained comments on an opinion piece by David Michael Smith ("Trump has proven he's unfit to lead the nation," The Daily News, May 2).
It doesn’t really matter anymore to play the blame game if you take every comment from President Trump to be opposite of what he said.
For example, the transcript of a press briefing didn't show him to have said to inject disinfectant as an antiviral treatment — that was an embellishment by a reporter. There has been deadly incompetence by state-level leaders and bureaucrats who are dealing first-hand with the crisis. President Trump and the “feds” aren't on the ground managers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York and New York City allowed bureaucratic incompetence to send sick or recovering virus patients back to nursing homes where they infected staff and other patients rather than send them to virus treatment facilities ordered built by the Trump administration resulting in over 1,700 deaths just reported this week. Now that is incompetence in spades.
Remember that those who sit in glass houses ought not throw stones.
Erna Pelto
Texas City
